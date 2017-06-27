It's the End of Small Talk in Washington'
During the 1968 riots, Washington, D.C., was ablaze with arson and looting when an aide burst in to tell President Lyndon B. Johnson of a rumor that the carnage was headed toward the exclusive precincts of Georgetown. Johnson replied with acid humor: "I've waited 35 years for this day."
