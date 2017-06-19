Isolated from Washington establishmen...

Isolated from Washington establishment, Trump struggles for presidential victories

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Washington Times

President Trump won the White House by running against the establishment and now suffers the consequences of having virtually no support in Washington, abandoned by his party leaders on Capitol Hill and drowning in a torrent of leaks from inside the government apparatus. A shake-up in his press office on Tuesday won't be nearly enough to break out of the agenda-crippling isolation that he is experiencing, analysts say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Foreign warplanes threaten US Military aircraf... 1 min US Army Vet 1
hey army vet & other bozo libs ... 3 min London hit again 3
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 5 min London hit again 864
Long Island highway sign defaced to 'Crooked Hi... 8 min lol 3
198 million US voter database leaked by GOP ana... 28 min District10 4
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 32 min District10 507
iowa muslims laughing at army vet & sic em ... 36 min US Army Vet 9
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC