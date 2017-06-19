Isolated from Washington establishment, Trump struggles for presidential victories
President Trump won the White House by running against the establishment and now suffers the consequences of having virtually no support in Washington, abandoned by his party leaders on Capitol Hill and drowning in a torrent of leaks from inside the government apparatus. A shake-up in his press office on Tuesday won't be nearly enough to break out of the agenda-crippling isolation that he is experiencing, analysts say.
