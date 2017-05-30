Infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy brutall...

Infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy brutally attacked reporter in 1950

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Drew Pearson, the Washington muckraker, was waiting for a coat-check girl to retrieve his fedora and Chesterfield when he felt a bear-claw hand grasp his elbow and twirl him like a Lazy Susan. The date was Dec. 12, 1950, and the venue was the Sulgrave Club, a highfalutin joint in an old-money mansion on Dupont Circle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sanctuary cities 9 min iowa numbnut 2
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 12 min Darly314 497
debbie wasserman schultz busted .... 18 min iowa numbnut 36
Boy 16 years of resistance 29 min Really 2
Trey Gowdy and comet will say huh?? 1 hr Wall specialist 1
Democrats in control of country 1 hr Aponi 4
comey............ 2 hr Wall specialist 15
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,895 • Total comments across all topics: 281,514,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC