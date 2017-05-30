Infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy brutally attacked reporter in 1950
Drew Pearson, the Washington muckraker, was waiting for a coat-check girl to retrieve his fedora and Chesterfield when he felt a bear-claw hand grasp his elbow and twirl him like a Lazy Susan. The date was Dec. 12, 1950, and the venue was the Sulgrave Club, a highfalutin joint in an old-money mansion on Dupont Circle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanctuary cities
|9 min
|iowa numbnut
|2
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|12 min
|Darly314
|497
|debbie wasserman schultz busted ....
|18 min
|iowa numbnut
|36
|Boy 16 years of resistance
|29 min
|Really
|2
|Trey Gowdy and comet will say huh??
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|1
|Democrats in control of country
|1 hr
|Aponi
|4
|comey............
|2 hr
|Wall specialist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC