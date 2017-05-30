Infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy brutally attacked reporter in 1950

Drew Pearson, the Washington muckraker, was waiting for a coat-check girl to retrieve his fedora and Chesterfield when he felt a bear-claw hand grasp his elbow and twirl him like a Lazy Susan. The date was Dec. 12, 1950, and the venue was the Sulgrave Club, a highfalutin joint in an old-money mansion on Dupont Circle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.