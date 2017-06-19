'I'm glad he got shot': Neb. Dem. cri...

'I'm glad he got shot': Neb. Dem. criticizes Rep. Scalise

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A volunteer for the Nebraska Democratic Party has been recorded reportedly wishing Republican Senator Steve Scalise dead. Veuer's Nathan Rousseau Smith has the story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warren says Obama out of touch 8 min Liar in Chief 15
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 16 min spud 1,085
669 lies in 151 days documented 20 min Liar in Chief 2
News Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ... 27 min spud 57
Will Elizabeth Warren be our next President? 29 min Liar in Chief 12
Tramp conman said he would testify 100% 35 min Liar in Chief 2
Liar in Chief threatens his congresswoman? 39 min Liar in Chief 12
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,675 • Total comments across all topics: 281,996,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC