Hundreds of Thousands Across US March for Gay Pride
The annual Pride Parade is replaced with a Resist March as members of the LGBT community protest President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California, June 11, 2017. Hundreds of thousands marched in cities across the United States in pride and protest to celebrate and demand full rights for the LGBT community.
Read more at Voice of America.
