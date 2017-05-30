Honoring a general and a president
Dwight D. Eisenhower , our 34th president and the heroic military leader who brought World War II to an end, starting with the D-Day Invasion in Normandy , France on June 6, 1944. This fall, something very special will happen in Washington, D.C., ground will be broken at the site of the National Eisenhower Memorial , commencing construction of the memorial honoring Eisenhower in his dual roles as president and general.
