Honoring a general and a president

Dwight D. Eisenhower , our 34th president and the heroic military leader who brought World War II to an end, starting with the D-Day Invasion in Normandy , France on June 6, 1944. This fall, something very special will happen in Washington, D.C., ground will be broken at the site of the National Eisenhower Memorial , commencing construction of the memorial honoring Eisenhower in his dual roles as president and general.

