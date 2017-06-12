History of the 108-year-old Congressional Baseball Game linked to Virginia shooting
Rep. Steve Scalise was shot Wednesday morning practicing for a charity event in Washington, D.C., that's more than a baseball game: The 108-year tradition has become a lasting symbol of congressional bipartisanship and camaraderie even when the nation has endured conflict and change. The annual Congressional Baseball Game is scheduled for Thursday evening at Nationals Park with the first pitch thrown shortly after 7 p.m. ET, a day after an attack on some of the players at a Virginia park Wednesday morning.
