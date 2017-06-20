GOP leaders plan to finalize tax bill behind closed doors
The White House plans to privately negotiate a massive overhaul of the tax system with Republican leaders in Congress, possibly giving rank-and-file members little if any say over the finished product, a top aide to President Donald Trump said Tuesday. Gary Cohn, Trump's top economic aide, said the administration doesn't want to engage in prolonged negotiations after the package is made public this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foreign warplanes threaten US Military aircraf...
|10 min
|US Army Vet
|10
|Why do republicans hate Americans so much
|18 min
|Aponi
|2
|America last Trump Outsourcing JOBS
|21 min
|US Army Vet
|5
|Fraudulent Rigged voting in NJ
|37 min
|Wall specialist
|3
|If mueller keeps searching he might find a litt...
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|4
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|1 hr
|Just Think
|514
|Democrats lose again 0 for 5 bwahaha
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC