GOP leaders exclude most lawmakers from secret tax talks

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks during the National Association of Manufacturers 2017 Manufacturing Summit in Washington, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Overhauling the nation's tax code in a once-in-a-generation opportunity, says House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is promising to act by the end of the year despite political divisions among Republicans and a crowded legislative agenda for Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.