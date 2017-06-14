GOP House leader Steve Scalise, among...

GOP House leader Steve Scalise, among 5 shot by gunman at Virginia park

7 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

A gunman opened fire on members of Congress practicing for a charity baseball game this morning in Alexandria, Virginia, injuring Rep. Steve Scalise , R-Louisiana, and others. At least four people have been shot, including Scalise.

