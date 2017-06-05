Glenmuir students get a taste of hist...

Glenmuir students get a taste of history in DC

13 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Panoramic view of Library of Congress where six students and two teachers from Glenmuir High School were on a Cultural Enrichment Tour of Washington DC From the left back row - Alex Subastin , Omar Stone , Twannia Osbourne behind Julia Hyatt; Middle row - Theodecia Johnson; Front row - Deserene Burrell-Ingram , Moya Johnson , Najay Stewart , Audrey Marks, Julia Hyatt - OAS, Ariel Bowen, Teka Bailey , and Marsha Coore-Lobban. Six students and two teachers were on a Cultural Enrichment Tour of Washington DC, May 3 -7.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

