Glenmuir students get a taste of history in DC

Panoramic view of Library of Congress where six students and two teachers from Glenmuir High School were on a Cultural Enrichment Tour of Washington DC From the left back row - Alex Subastin , Omar Stone , Twannia Osbourne behind Julia Hyatt; Middle row - Theodecia Johnson; Front row - Deserene Burrell-Ingram , Moya Johnson , Najay Stewart , Audrey Marks, Julia Hyatt - OAS, Ariel Bowen, Teka Bailey , and Marsha Coore-Lobban. Six students and two teachers were on a Cultural Enrichment Tour of Washington DC, May 3 -7.

