Get a Taste of Spanish Home-Style Coo...

Get a Taste of Spanish Home-Style Cooking at Mola in Mount Pleasant

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

Washington has seen a rash of Spanish restaurant openings this year, including Arroz , Joselito , and Pamplona . The latest, Mola, sets itself apart with simple Moorish-influenced food, incorporating ingredients like olives, dried fruit, almonds, saffron, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald and the military 24 min Aponi 20
Reasons for tRUMPs facial expressions 28 min Aponi 3
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 40 min Denizen_Kate 591
FBI Surprise Raid On Huma Abedin Home!!! BOOM!!!!! 1 hr District10 20
Again dems look stupid : Trump is vindicated 1 hr Aponi 3
Full meltdown on display!!! 1 hr Aponi 15
mission statement of us military is not to murd... 2 hr District10 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC