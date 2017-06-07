Get a Taste of Spanish Home-Style Cooking at Mola in Mount Pleasant
Washington has seen a rash of Spanish restaurant openings this year, including Arroz , Joselito , and Pamplona . The latest, Mola, sets itself apart with simple Moorish-influenced food, incorporating ingredients like olives, dried fruit, almonds, saffron, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald and the military
|24 min
|Aponi
|20
|Reasons for tRUMPs facial expressions
|28 min
|Aponi
|3
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|40 min
|Denizen_Kate
|591
|FBI Surprise Raid On Huma Abedin Home!!! BOOM!!!!!
|1 hr
|District10
|20
|Again dems look stupid : Trump is vindicated
|1 hr
|Aponi
|3
|Full meltdown on display!!!
|1 hr
|Aponi
|15
|mission statement of us military is not to murd...
|2 hr
|District10
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC