Germany says Turkish bodyguards involved in D.C. skirmish - won't set foot on German soil'

4 hrs ago

Turkish bodyguards served with criminal charges for allegedly attacking protesters outside the ambassador's residence in D.C. "won't set foot on German soil in the foreseeable future, so also during the G-20 summit," a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said Monday. Germany is preparing for mass protests when Hamburg, a northern port city, hosts leaders of the world's major economies next month.

