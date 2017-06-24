Gay Men's Chorus of Washington perfor...

Gay Men's Chorus of Washington performs in the South

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

Members of the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington pose with Georgia state Rep. Karla Drenner at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on June 16, 2017. Dozens of members of the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington traveled to six southern states earlier this month as part of their tour of the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thanks to pelosi 3 min Aponi 3
Corrupt mayor in Nj 8 min Ben 1
Johnny Depp and other stars 18 min Wall specialist 1
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 19 min JCPete 1,149
Democrats admitted that the Russian investigati... 20 min Wall specialist 2
News Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ... 28 min One Womyn Riot 66
Mayor David Mayer Pay to play 1 hr Det 1
Elizabeth Warren At A Nude Pagan Ritual 3 hr Liar in Chief 30
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,460 • Total comments across all topics: 282,001,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC