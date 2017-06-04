Freedom's ride: U.S. intelligence never saw the uprisings of the Arab Spring coming
Visitors to Washington, D.C., are often taken with the breathtaking beauty of a city frequently caricatured in television and movies as unA failingly provincial, incestuous and politically bankrupt. The monuA ments that dot downtown and the National Mall - marble temples to founders, presidents, fallen heroes and modern day sages - are deeply moving in ways unique to Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|7 min
|Chilli J
|508
|Sanctuary cities
|41 min
|FCC investigated ...
|3
|White Supremacist Newsletter Sparks Prison Free... (Sep '07)
|56 min
|secret Asian man
|12
|debbie wasserman schultz busted ....
|1 hr
|iowa numbnut
|36
|Boy 16 years of resistance
|2 hr
|Really
|2
|Trey Gowdy and comet will say huh??
|2 hr
|Wall specialist
|1
|Democrats in control of country
|2 hr
|Aponi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC