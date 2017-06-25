Former Washington Ballet director Septime Webre weds Marc Cipullo at Halcyon House
While official Washington was all crooked pinkies at the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday night, a far funkier crowd was tearing up the dance floor at the celebration for former Washington Ballet artistic director Septime Webre and his partner, Marc Cipullo, who wed at Halcyon House. The couple married in an intimate ceremony, officiated by city council member Jack Evans, followed by a small dinner with family and close friends - and after that, things really got loose.
