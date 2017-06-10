Foreign payments to Trump's businesses are legally permitted, argues Justice Department

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Turkey and other countries have held state-sponsored events at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Department of Justice argued Friday that President Trump's businesses are legally permitted to accept payments from foreign governments while he is in office, and thus Trump is not in violation of a constitutional clause barring the acceptance of emoluments. In a 70-page legal brief responding to a liberal watchdog group's lawsuit, the administration said that market-rate payments for goods or services made to the president's real estate, hotel and golf companies do not constitute emoluments as defined by the Constitution.

