Foreign payments to Trump's businesse...

Foreign payments to Trump's businesses are legally permitted, argues Justice Department

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Turkey and other countries have held state-sponsored events at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Department of Justice argued Friday that President Trump's businesses are legally permitted to accept payments from foreign governments while he is in office, and thus Trump is not in violation of a constitutional clause barring the acceptance of emoluments. In a 70-page legal brief responding to a liberal watchdog group's lawsuit, the administration said that market-rate payments for goods or services made to the president's real estate, hotel and golf companies do not constitute emoluments as defined by the Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 3 min JCPete 632
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 4 min Lawrence Wolf 187
Comey's leaker goes into hiding!! LoL!!! 6 min Liar in Chief 8
News Sen. John McCain's bizarre questioning of Comey 10 min @Kelly 48
Make up a boatload of ignorant nonsense distrac... 12 min Liar in Chief 7
ha s donald duck von trmp been identified ? 17 min Liar in Chief 10
great website on clintons .... all their lies &... 1 hr Liar in Chief 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,658,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC