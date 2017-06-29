Five years ago the derecho ravaged Washington. It will happen again. Will we be ready?
Kevin Ambrose filmed the Derecho, a rapidly moving storm complex featuring damaging winds along at least a 240 mile path, hitting the Jefferson memorial on June 29, 2012. It's been five years, to the day, since the infamous June 29, 2012 derecho cut a massive trail of destruction through the heart of Washington, becoming one of our region's watershed weather events.
