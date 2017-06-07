Firing James Comey: Was it President ...

Firing James Comey: Was it President Trump's greatest miscalculation?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Evening Sun

Firing James Comey: Was it President Trump's greatest miscalculation? Former colleagues and legal analysts say James Comey perhaps embodies the president's most consequential miscalculation. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: https://usat.ly/2rV97rq The White House and its allies are scrambling to offset potential damage from fired FBI Director James Comey's congressional testimony, an appearance that could expose new details about talks with Donald Trump about the investigation into Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Full meltdown on display!!! 4 min Larry 19
islam is banned in the usa....its the law 21 min Donald duck Von T... 4
Demos want to impeach Trump 32 min Aponi 1
Again dems look stupid : Trump is vindicated 35 min Aponi 8
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 36 min Confeve 22
disgusting vile video ....london muslims sellin... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 4
seen on an indiana billboard .... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,747 • Total comments across all topics: 281,601,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC