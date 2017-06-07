Firing James Comey: Was it President Trump's greatest miscalculation? Former colleagues and legal analysts say James Comey perhaps embodies the president's most consequential miscalculation. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: https://usat.ly/2rV97rq The White House and its allies are scrambling to offset potential damage from fired FBI Director James Comey's congressional testimony, an appearance that could expose new details about talks with Donald Trump about the investigation into Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.