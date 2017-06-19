Ex-US spy chief calls for diplomatic mission in return for halt in NK tests

With North Korea bent on pursuing its nuclear program, Washington needs to offer setting up diplomatic representation in each other's country and demand a halt in Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests in return, former US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Monday. Clapper, who served as the spy chief for 6 1/2 years through November last year, voiced the need for an "alternative approach" to break the drawn-out deadlock on the North's nuclear issues, referring to the "interest section" the US ran within the Swiss Embassy in Cuba for nearly four decades until it opened its own embassy in July 2015.

