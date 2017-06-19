Ex-US Homeland Security Chief Says Ru...

Ex-US Homeland Security Chief Says Russian Meddling Did Not Affect Election Results

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testifies to the House Intelligence Committee task force on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 21, 2017, as part of the Russia investigation. U.S. officials told lawmakers Wednesday there is no question that Russia engaged in widespread interference in last year's presidential election aimed at helping real estate mogul Donald Trump win the White House, but they said there is no evidence that Moscow was able to change the vote count.

