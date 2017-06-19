Ex-US Homeland Security Chief Says Russian Meddling Did Not Affect Election Results
Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testifies to the House Intelligence Committee task force on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 21, 2017, as part of the Russia investigation. U.S. officials told lawmakers Wednesday there is no question that Russia engaged in widespread interference in last year's presidential election aimed at helping real estate mogul Donald Trump win the White House, but they said there is no evidence that Moscow was able to change the vote count.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|muslims have....
|2 min
|libs lose
|13
|Who can tell us all what's in the secret gop he...
|10 min
|Liar in Chief
|31
|Bannon Breitbart media blitz spammer trolls, he...
|22 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|24
|Why wouldn't Republicans want Americans to see ...
|27 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|22
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|30 min
|Just Think
|575
|donald duck & army vet r lovers ....
|39 min
|Civic Infidel
|4
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|1 hr
|spocko
|962
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC