Ex-Staffer and Lobbyist Took Pre-Election Leap to Antiques

A few miles from the Capitol, in what feels like a getaway from political turmoil, lies a piece of vintage British culture in Washington. Former Capitol Hill staffer turned lobbyist Daphna Peled left her political career to start Pillar & Post, an antique shop in Georgetown that sells British antique furniture and decor such as tea sets, pillows and artwork.

