Erdogan's bodyguards have been beating up people around the world. Here's how to stop them.

Pro-Erdogan supporters wave Turkish flags at anti-government protesters in front of the White House in Washington on May 16. Last month's scuffle between Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security personnel and protesters at Washington's Sheridan Circle was just another ring in the chain of skirmishes outside Turkey that have involved the Turkish president's security people. Other incidents have not been as massive, but the continuing impunity contributes to the violence.

