Driver charged with hitting Washington police, traffic aide
The driver of a truck that police say hit two police officers and a traffic control aide in a popular Washington nightlife area is charged with assault with intent to kill. Police said Friday that 22-year-old Brandon Figures-Mormon of Disputanta, Virginia, and passenger, 23-year-old Dwayne Taylor of Prince George, Virginia, also face weapons charges.
