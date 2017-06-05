Driver charged with hitting Washingto...

Driver charged with hitting Washington police, traffic aide

13 hrs ago

The driver of a truck that police say hit two police officers and a traffic control aide in a popular Washington nightlife area is charged with assault with intent to kill. Police said Friday that 22-year-old Brandon Figures-Mormon of Disputanta, Virginia, and passenger, 23-year-old Dwayne Taylor of Prince George, Virginia, also face weapons charges.

