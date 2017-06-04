Donald Trump makes Forda s Theatre ga...

Donald Trump makes Forda s Theatre gala his first Washington social outing

Read more: The Washington Post

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach in February. The noted homebody - since coming to Washington, he has socialized only at the White House and at Trump-branded properties - is attending his first big outing amid the city's social and philanthropic crowd, the annual gala raising money for Ford's Theatre, the historic venue where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

