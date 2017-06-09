Dignity Washington marks 30th anniversary of expulsion from Catholic chapel

The LGBT Catholic organization Dignity Washington held a commemorative ceremony on June 4 to mark the 30th anniversary of the date when the Archdiocese of Washington ordered Georgetown University to stop allowing the group to hold its Sunday Mass at a chapel on the university's campus. Dignity officials said the commemoration was for an event on the Catholic Pentecost Sunday in 1987, when Dignity members marched from the Georgetown campus to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church near Dupont Circle, which became their new home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.