Dignity Washington marks 30th anniver...

Dignity Washington marks 30th anniversary of expulsion from Catholic chapel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

The LGBT Catholic organization Dignity Washington held a commemorative ceremony on June 4 to mark the 30th anniversary of the date when the Archdiocese of Washington ordered Georgetown University to stop allowing the group to hold its Sunday Mass at a chapel on the university's campus. Dignity officials said the commemoration was for an event on the Catholic Pentecost Sunday in 1987, when Dignity members marched from the Georgetown campus to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church near Dupont Circle, which became their new home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love Donald Trump ( REPENT) 3 min forever 3
Trump haters Wrong AGAIN ? 3 min Aponi 2
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 6 min Dee Dee Dee 174
News Sen. John McCain's bizarre questioning of Comey 6 min spud 41
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 31 min Putins Glock Holster 630
hey donald duck von dumbass TELL US .... 43 min American 6
Tell us ducky 55 min Aponi 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,649,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC