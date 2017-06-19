Did Bernie Sanders really flunk the religious test for office?
Sen. Bernie Sanders asks questions during a confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Yuri Gripas Over the past couple of weeks Bernie Sanders has caught unshirted hell from left , right , and center for criticizing a statement of religious belief by Russell Vought at a Senate Budget Committees hearing on Vought's nomination to be Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats going on in trump ryne health care
|39 min
|trump do briefings
|1
|Trump hailed by tech CEOs
|42 min
|London hit again
|1
|Declare WAR On N. Korea NOW!
|57 min
|Civic Infidel
|11
|Obummmer packing bags to the white house
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|2
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|1 hr
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|855
|Russian amb. visited White House 22 times....
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|4
|Is Hannity About To Get Walking Papers
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|36
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC