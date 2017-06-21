Democrats reel from another special e...

Democrats reel from another special election loss, and some point fingers at Pelosi

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 9. Democratic Party divisions are on stark display after a disappointing special election loss in a hard-fought Georgia congressional race. Narrow losses in two House special elections had Democrats once again trading recriminations Wednesday and pondering anew whether their leaders have them on a path back to power.

