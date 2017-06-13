Defense secretary: 'We are not winnin...

Defense secretary: 'We are not winning in Afghanistan,' new strategy is weeks away

The United States is not winning in Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Congress on June 13, saying he was crafting a new strategy which he will brief to lawmakers by mid-July. A new strategy for Afghanistan is weeks way, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday in a statement that frustrated some lawmakers awaiting a way forward in the United States' longest war.

