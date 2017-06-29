Death of man found on porch in Northeast Washington ruled homicide
A man whose body was found Wednesday on the porch of a home in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast Washington had been beaten and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to D.C. police. Vest's body was found shortly before 8 a.m. in the 1300 block of Trinidad Avenue NE.
