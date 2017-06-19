DC Roundup: 'Very Bothersome' Relationship, VA Workers, Analysis of Russia Threat

President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, June 23, 2017. Developments in Washington, D.C., on Friday include President Donald Trump who said he thinks the relationship between the special counsel and fired FBI director is 'very bothersome,' and signs a bill making it easier to fire underperforming VA workers accused of wrongdoing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.