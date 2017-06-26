DC mural of prominent black figures repainted - without Bill Cosby
After over 50 years of loyalty, an iconic Washington, DC, restaurant honored patron Bill Cosby in 2012 by painting his face onto a mural outside the diner. Five years and a scandal later, Ben's Chili Bowl has a new mural on display at its historic U Street location, and it doesn't include Cosby.
