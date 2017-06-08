DC Allen and Ken Flick: Partners in life, business and LGBT community growth

DC Allen , on right, and Ken Flick have contributed to the development and growth of a broad and diverse range of local and national LGBT groups. As the Washington region celebrates the annual Capital Pride parade and festival this weekend, the contribution that D.C. businessmen and Crew Club founders DC Allen and Ken Flick have made to the growth and development of the LGBT community in the nation's capital is particularly noteworthy.

