D.C. to settle whistleblower case for $3.53 million

Read more: The Washington Post

The District of Columbia will pay $3.53 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit by a city contracting officer in a long-running dispute over his firing and the award of a lottery contract. The settlement should resolve the case brought by Eric W. Payne, the former contracting director in the office of then-D.C. Chief Financial Officer Natwar M. Gandhi.

