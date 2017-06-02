D.C. to settle whistleblower case for $3.53 million
The District of Columbia will pay $3.53 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit by a city contracting officer in a long-running dispute over his firing and the award of a lottery contract. The settlement should resolve the case brought by Eric W. Payne, the former contracting director in the office of then-D.C. Chief Financial Officer Natwar M. Gandhi.
