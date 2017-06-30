D.C. police arrest a suspect in beating death in NE's Trinidad neighborhood
D.C. police on Friday arrested a suspect in the beating death Wednesday of a 29-year-old man whose body was found on the front porch of a rowhouse in the Trinidad neighborhood in Northeast. Davis is charged in the killing of Michael Vest, who lived a few streets from where his body was found shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Trinidad Avenue NE.
