D.C. police arrest a suspect in beating death in NE's Trinidad neighborhood

D.C. police on Friday arrested a suspect in the beating death Wednesday of a 29-year-old man whose body was found on the front porch of a rowhouse in the Trinidad neighborhood in Northeast. Davis is charged in the killing of Michael Vest, who lived a few streets from where his body was found shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Trinidad Avenue NE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.