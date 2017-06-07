D.C. motorcyclist is killed after striking parked truck in Northeast
A 28-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when his motorcycle crashed into the back of a parked truck in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said. The crash occurred about 11:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Queens Chapel Road NE, near New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
