Customer wounded in D.C. restaurant during robbery
One man had just ordered scrambled eggs when the two robbers came in - one standing on a table with a pistol and the other holding a shotgun. The incident, in which one man was wounded, occurred Friday in a small restaurant in the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast Washington, and it transformed the routines of daily life into moments of terror.
