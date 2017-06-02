Conway: Washington Bureaucracy Holdin...

Conway: Washington Bureaucracy Holding Up Potential Trump Administration Hires

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

When asked why the White House was having problems staffing agency posts, Conway replied, "The political left believes one of the greatest accomplishments for them so far - and they haven't had many - is the lack of confirmable appointees already in place. And they believe that no appointee is better than a Trump appointee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hurricane Season Upon Us- No FEMA Head!!!!!! 14 min Civic Infidel 5
Macron calls for America immigrants! 16 min Squeeze away Macron 5
trump may leave paris deal 17 min Donald duck Von T... 28
will the white house try to stop comey 24 min Aponi 12
kathy griifin says trump bullied her .....lol 26 min ubright2 1
hillarys " boo hoo " tears tour contiues 29 min ubright2 4
Celebrating Trump's Resignation? 34 min Civic Infidel 13
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,239 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC