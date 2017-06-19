Compare Trump's Juneteenth statement ...

Compare Trump's Juneteenth statement to Obama's

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

President Trump on Monday released his first Juneteenth statement, recognizing the Army officer who made the announcement that inspired those first Juneteenth celebrations in 1865. Compare Trump's Juneteenth statement to Obama's President Trump on Monday released his first Juneteenth statement, recognizing the Army officer who made the announcement that inspired those first Juneteenth celebrations in 1865.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leave Donald Trump Alone ( REPENT) 1 hr Preacher 24
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 1 hr bad bob 855
Is Hannity About To Get Walking Papers 2 hr Wall specialist 33
muslims call liberals / democrats 2 hr Civic Infidel 2
Obamacare: 80% premium hike!!! LoL!!!! 2 hr Civic Infidel 6
Change the Redskins name... 3 hr u ota b n pictures 1
Russian amb. visited White House 22 times.... 3 hr Civic Infidel 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC