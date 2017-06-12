Comment: Donald Trump has finally found something to give to Vladimir Putin. It's called Cuba

Donald Trump is rolling back the opening to Cuba that his predecessor, Barack Obama, began, and we should ask a couple of questions. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/president-trump/comment-donald-trump-has-finally-found-something-to-give-to-vladimir-putin-its-called-cuba-35836748.html Donald Trump is rolling back the opening to Cuba that his predecessor, Barack Obama, began, and we should ask a couple of questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.