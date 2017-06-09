Comey Conveniently Becomes 'Honest' After Being Fired

Ousted FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C. The former FBI director's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday was a feast of contradiction and self-serving showmanship. Comey said he felt uncomfortable with the president's pressure to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser.

