Comey Conveniently Becomes 'Honest' A...

Comey Conveniently Becomes 'Honest' After Being Fired

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Ousted FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C. The former FBI director's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday was a feast of contradiction and self-serving showmanship. Comey said he felt uncomfortable with the president's pressure to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
told by my home assn 2 take my flag down....lol 18 min Liar in Chief 2
Trump in serious legal jeopardy 25 min Liar in Chief 19
New procedure what do you think duck 33 min Liar in Chief 9
hey donald duck von dumbass TELL US .... 37 min Liar in Chief 8
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 43 min peoples elbow 207
Liberal Progressives 1 hr Endless 1
Tell us ducky 1 hr Aponi 12
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,663,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC