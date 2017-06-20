CNN's 'Badass Women Of Washington' La...

CNN's 'Badass Women Of Washington' Lauds Rep Who Refused Abortion

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Washington Republican Rep. Jamie Beutler explained why she refused to abort her baby in a recent CNN piece on "Badass Women of Washington." Beutler discovered she was pregnant with her first child shortly after her first reelection in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obamacare: 80% premium hike!!! LoL!!!! 4 min Liar in Chief 9
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 5 min old_moose 859
Trumps tweet about North Korea doesn't sound good 8 min US Army Vet 9
Russian amb. visited White House 22 times.... 8 min Liar in Chief 6
"WHY" ROGUE 4-5-07 FBI is on TRUMP. 10 min Diana Vickery 13
Trump hailed by tech CEOs 1 hr US Army Vet 3
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 1 hr District10 505
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC