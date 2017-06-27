Chaffetz: Members of Congress should get stipends to afford homes in D.C.

On his way out of Congress, Rep. Jason Chaffetz gave many District residents another reason to gripe Tuesday when he called for members of Congress to receive a housing stipend of up to $30,000 a year. Chaffetz , who chaired the committee that has oversight of the nation's capital, said federal lawmakers have trouble stretching their $174,000 salaries to cover housing in Washington, which he called "one of the most expensive places in the world," and homes in their congressional districts.

