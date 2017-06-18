Brooks Responds To Shooter's Hit List [VIDEO]
South Carolina Representative Mo Brooks responded to reports that he was on the GOP baseball shooter's assassination list, addressing the need for congressmen to carry firearms and "be more wary." Brooks said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that he will be introducing legislation this week that would allow congressmen to carry firearms for self-protection when they are not in the Capitol.
