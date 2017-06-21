Body of man missing from DC found in ...

Body of man missing from DC found in western Maryland

Read more: The Washington Post

A decomposed body found in western Maryland has been identified as that of a man who disappeared from the District last year, the Maryland state police said. They said homicide detectives are investigating.

