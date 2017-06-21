Body of man missing from DC found in western Maryland
A decomposed body found in western Maryland has been identified as that of a man who disappeared from the District last year, the Maryland state police said. They said homicide detectives are investigating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|6 min
|London hit again
|884
|Obamacare: 80% premium hike!!! LoL!!!!
|7 min
|republican way
|12
|Democrats lose again 0 for 5 bwahaha
|8 min
|London hit again
|10
|Change the Redskins name...
|9 min
|wigwam
|3
|Why Do You Democrats Hate Christians?
|13 min
|oh for five
|1
|Why do republicans hate Americans so much
|50 min
|Liar in Chief
|6
|Ford moving Focus production to China
|54 min
|Liar in Chief
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC