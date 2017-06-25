Body discovered at site of massive ap...

Body discovered at site of massive apartment blaze in Northwest

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A body was discovered Sunday morning in the Northwest Washington apartment building where a massive blaze occurred Saturday, and the investigation has turned to the apartment where the remains were found, officials said. D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Doug Buchanan said the body of an unidentified male was found early Sunday.

