Authorities charge ax-wielding man with assault

A man attacked by an ax-wielding stranger said that no words were exchanged before the assault outside the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast Washington on Friday, according to court documents. Authorities identified the alleged attacker as Stacey Fenner, 25, of Southeast.

