At U.S. State Department, ground rule...

At U.S. State Department, ground rules for official anonymity

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Unless you're close enough to read what it says on the ID badges around their necks, they will remain merely State Department officials: prohibited from speaking publicly or attaching names to what they say. Unnamed government insiders seem to be blabbing behind every magnolia tree in Washington these days, despite President Donald Trump and his administration's daily denunciations of leaks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 1 min old_moose 769
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 7 min Chicagoan by Birth 436
North Korea beware: Trump and we are going to d... 1 hr Captain America 17
Why wouldn't Republicans want Americans to see ... 1 hr Civic Infidel 4
Suffering from pain and Anxiety and u Needs Med... 3 hr maxp 1
Why ROGUE 4-5-07 linked FBI is on TRUMP. 4 hr Liar in Chief 7
Did Tramp conman throw a party for a bill he di... 4 hr Liar in Chief 12
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC