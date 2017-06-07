Are political dramas irrelevant in th...

Are political dramas irrelevant in the Trump era?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Are political dramas irrelevant in the Trump era? News & views: 'House of Cards,' 'Homeland,' and 'Scandal' are no match for reality in D.C. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rVToIq Among the many questions posed by pundits during the 2016 presidential election was what it'd be like to have a reality TV star in the White House. Though President Trump hasn't used his Apprentice catchphrase "You're fired!" with foes, his time in office has had an effect on television.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 36 min District10 33
“I’m not sure I have a legal basis.” Hint: YOU ... 40 min District10 5
marry me aponi 1 hr Aponi 5
Why Liar in Chief is grump!! LoL!! 1 hr Aponi 7
Donald and the military 1 hr Aponi 22
News Firing James Comey: Was it President Trump's gr... 1 hr double foodie doggie 1
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 2 hr Chilli J 594
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,337 • Total comments across all topics: 281,607,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC