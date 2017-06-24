Answer Man sings a swan song for the Tidal Basin's Swan Boat
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events In the early 1960s, I had a job driving the Swan Boat around the Tidal Basin. It was perhaps 40 to 50 feet long, with a large swan figurehead and bench seats accommodating about 60 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comedy at it's best
|16 min
|trouble ahead
|2
|Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ...
|27 min
|huntcoyotes
|67
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|28 min
|Julia
|1,150
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|36 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|628
|Comey be careful
|46 min
|trouble ahead
|9
|Pictures of democraps crying bwahaha hilarious
|3 hr
|Aponi
|5
|i called maxine waters office
|3 hr
|iowakid67836868r...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC